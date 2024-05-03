Chiefs’ roster moves include the release of WR Anthony Miller

The Chiefs made several roster moves Friday.

They released wide receivers Anthony Miller and Shi Smith as well as defensive end Jordan Smith.

Miller, 29, signed a futures contract with the team Jan. 23. He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bears in 2018, spending his first three NFL seasons there.

He also has spent time with the Colts, 49ers, Steelers and Texans.

In 50 career games, including 18 starts, Miller has 140 catches for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has not played a game since 2021.

Shi Smith signed a futures deal with the team Jan. 17.

The Panthers made him a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he played 23 games in two seasons with the team and made 28 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Smith, 26, has played two career games — both with the Jaguars in 2021 — and has one tackle. He was a fourth-round pick of Jacksonville in 2021.

The Chiefs also withdrew a tender offer for exclusive rights free agent Cole Christiansen, who played six games with the Chiefs the past two seasons.

Christiansen, 26, started his career with the Chargers in 2020.