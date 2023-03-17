 Skip navigation
Chiefs set to sign Mike Edwards

  
Published March 17, 2023 01:22 PM
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

Veteran safety Mike Edwards is headed to the AFC West.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edwards has agreed to sign with the Chiefs. It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $3 million with incentives that could increase Edwards’ compensation.

Edwards was a 2019 third-round pick of the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl ring by helping his former team past his new one in Super Bowl LV. He started a career-high 12 games during the 2022 season and finished the year with 82 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and one sack.

The Chiefs lost Juan Thornhill as a free agent this week. Justin Reed and Bryan Cook remain on the roster at safety.