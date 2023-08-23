Chiefs starters might get “a little bit of time” in final preseason game

The Chiefs, unlike many teams, do not put their starters in bubble wrap in the preseason. Andy Reid has a history of playing his best players in the exhibition season.

Patrick Mahomes has played both preseason games so far, and Reid said Wednesday he expects the starters to get some snaps in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns.

“The ones [starters] may get a little bit of time, and then the twos and threes will take it from there,” Reid said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, played six snaps in the first preseason game and 20 last week.

“I just prepare myself every week,” Mahomes said. “I get the reps in there, and I follow coach Reid’s lead. He’s done this for a long time. He knows what’s needed every single year in order to go in and play well at the very beginning of the year. That’s why his record is so good at the beginning of the season.”

The Chiefs are 9-1 in opening games in Reid’s first 10 seasons in Kansas City.