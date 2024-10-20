 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs take 7-3 lead on Kareem Hunt’s touchdown run

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:20 PM

The Chiefs and 49ers have had more action than points thus far, but Kansas City became the first team to reach the end zone.

Kareem Hunt’s 1-yard touchdown run has the Chiefs on top 7-3 with 11:24 left until halftime.

The teams have combined for three three-and-outs on eight possessions, a failed fake punt, two turnovers and three punts. Both Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy have thrown an interception.

Kalia Davis’ pick of Mahomes came with the Chiefs threatening at the San Francisco 24.

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead on a four-play, 22-yard drive that was aided by an 18-yard pass interference penalty on Justin Reid. Anders Carlson kicked a 55-yard field goal on his first kick for his new team.

The Chiefs answered with a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, benefiting from three 49ers defensive penalties. San Francisco twice was offsides, and it had 12 players on the field for another play.