Chiefs take 7-3 lead on Kareem Hunt’s touchdown run

The Chiefs and 49ers have had more action than points thus far, but Kansas City became the first team to reach the end zone.

Kareem Hunt’s 1-yard touchdown run has the Chiefs on top 7-3 with 11:24 left until halftime.

The teams have combined for three three-and-outs on eight possessions, a failed fake punt, two turnovers and three punts. Both Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy have thrown an interception.

Kalia Davis’ pick of Mahomes came with the Chiefs threatening at the San Francisco 24.

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead on a four-play, 22-yard drive that was aided by an 18-yard pass interference penalty on Justin Reid. Anders Carlson kicked a 55-yard field goal on his first kick for his new team.

The Chiefs answered with a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, benefiting from three 49ers defensive penalties. San Francisco twice was offsides, and it had 12 players on the field for another play.