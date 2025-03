The Chiefs will be keeping their punter for 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Kansas City has tendered exclusive rights free agent Matt Araiza.

Araiza’s tender is worth $960,000 for next season.

In his first full season with the Chiefs, Araiza averaged 48.8 yards on 62 punts with a net average of 41.5 yards. He had 40.3 percent of his punts downed inside the 20 with 14.5 percent of his punts going for touchbacks.