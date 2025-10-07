Chiefs use Trevor Lawrence’s second turnover for tying TD

Officials picked up a flag on the Chiefs’ first touchdown. They perhaps missed a penalty on a turnover that has led to a Kansas City touchdown.

Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks ran into Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington, knocking Washington to the ground. That left Trent McDuffie to make an easy interception of Trevor Lawrence.

McDuffie returned the pick 2 yards to the Jacksonville 19.

ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk said Hicks should have been penalized for pass interference on the play.

Two plays later, Kareem Hunt scored on a 5-yard run.

The game is tied 21-21 with 12:20 remaining.

Travis Kelce had a 14-yard reception on the touchdown drive and now has five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars are playing without center Robert Hainsey, who is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Rookie Jonah Monheim has replaced him.