Chiefs to visit with Rueben Bain

The Chiefs are set to meet with one of the top edge rushers in this year’s draft class on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rueben Bain will be visiting the AFC West club. The Chiefs have the ninth overall pick in this month’s draft and Bain has spent time with other teams at the top of the first round, including the Titans and the Dolphins.

Bain shot to the top of draft boards during an All-America season at Miami in 2025. He had 15.5 tackles and 9.5 sacks for the Hurricanes and finished up his three-year college run with 20.5 sacks.

It’s unusual for the Chiefs to be picking this early in the draft and landing the right player at No. 9 would be a good way to keep it that way for years to come.