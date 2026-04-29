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Chiefs waive RB ShunDerrick Powell

  
Published April 29, 2026 05:17 PM

The Chiefs opened up a spot on their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they waived running back ShunDerrick Powell. There was no corresponding addition, but it gives the Chiefs another spot to use on an undrafted rookie or other player that catches their eye.

Powell signed a futures contract in January. He signed with the Eagles after going undrafted last year, but did not make the team out of camp.

Kenneth Walker, Brashard Smith, Emari Demercado, and fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson are on the running back depth chart. A report indicated the team is also going to sign E.J. Smith, who went undrafted and is the son of Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

The transaction report also shows that the Chiefs released an international player exemption for offensive lineman Chukwuebuka Godrick. He played four games and made three starts last season. Godrick will not count against the 90-man limit this offseason.