 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
nbc_pft_patmayemiltonv2_240429.jpg
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
nbc_pft_patmayemiltonv2_240429.jpg
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs will induct Tamba Hali into their Hall of Fame

  
Published April 29, 2024 10:36 AM

The Chiefs will be adding a player to their Hall of Fame during the 2024 season.

The team announced over the weekend that edge rusher Tamba Hali will be inducted into the Hall during the team’s to-be-scheduled Legends Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hali joined the Chiefs as a first-round pick in 2006 and played his entire career for the team before being released in March 2018. He formally retired after signing a one-day contract with the team in 2021.

Hali had 596 tackles, 89.5 sacks, two interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries during his playing days. Derrick Thomas is the only player to record more sacks or force more fumbles for the Chiefs and Hali will be joining him in the Chiefs’ hall later this year.