Chiefs will keep DE BJ Thompson on NFI list

Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson has been on the non-football illness list all summer and he’ll remain there into the fall.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will leave Thompson on the list as they whittle their roster down to 53 players.

Thompson went into cardiac arrest after suffering a seizure during a team meeting in June. Pelissero adds that there’s hope that Thompson will be able to play at some point later in the season, but he will be out for at least the first four games of the year.

The Chiefs took Thompson in the fifth round last year and he made two tackles in his lone regular season appearance.