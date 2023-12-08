Chiefs WR Justyn Ross suspended six games, including the five he’s missed while on paid leave

Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has missed the last five games while on the Commissioner Exempt list and he will miss one more before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the NFL has suspended Ross for six games under the Personal Conduct Policy. The five games he has spent on paid leave will be credited toward that suspension, so Ross will be able to return after this Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Ross will have to pay back the five game checks he received during his time on leave.

Ross was arrested and charged with domestic battery and criminal property damage in October. He appeared in seven games for the Chiefs prior to the arrest.