Chiefs WR Skyy Moore has another limited practice
Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore may be ready to play next week in the Super Bowl, but he is not ready this week.
The Chiefs were required to release a status report Friday, as if the game was being played this Sunday. They listed Moore as doubtful with a second consecutive limited practice.
The team opened Moore’s 21-day practice window Thursday as he attempts to return from an abdominal injury that has kept him out since Oct. 20.
Moore, a second-round pick in 2022, caught a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles. He played 82 snaps on offense in the 2024 regular season and did not have a catch or a target. He did, however, average 21.5 yards on two kick returns.
He was the only player with an injury designation.
Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) returned to full participation Friday after a limited session Thursday. He also had a full practice Wednesday.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), safety Bryan Cook (quad), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) remained full participants.