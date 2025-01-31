 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore has another limited practice

  
Published January 31, 2025 04:57 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore may be ready to play next week in the Super Bowl, but he is not ready this week.

The Chiefs were required to release a status report Friday, as if the game was being played this Sunday. They listed Moore as doubtful with a second consecutive limited practice.

The team opened Moore’s 21-day practice window Thursday as he attempts to return from an abdominal injury that has kept him out since Oct. 20.

Moore, a second-round pick in 2022, caught a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles. He played 82 snaps on offense in the 2024 regular season and did not have a catch or a target. He did, however, average 21.5 yards on two kick returns.

He was the only player with an injury designation.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) returned to full participation Friday after a limited session Thursday. He also had a full practice Wednesday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), safety Bryan Cook (quad), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) remained full participants.