Chiefsaholic sentenced to another 14.5 years in prison

Xaviar Babudar, known as Chiefsaholic, was sentenced to more time in prison for his bank robbery spree.

In an Oklahoma courtroom on Monday, Babudar was sentenced to 32 years in prison, ESPN reports. He already is serving a 17 1/2-year federal sentence for robbing banks in seven states in 2022-23.

The Tulsa County district attorney’s office sought a life sentence, but Babudar’s sentence is concurrent. He will serve an additional 14 1/2 years in an Oklahoma penitentiary after he finishes his federal time, per ESPN.

Babudar pleaded guilty in March to robbery with a firearm, assault while masked or disguised and removing an electronic monitoring device in connection with a Dec. 16, 2022, armed robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union.

In 2024, Babudar pleaded guilty to money laundering, transporting stolen property across state lines and bank robbery and was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison in a federal courthouse in Kansas City.

As part of his plea deal in the Western District of Missouri federal court, Babudar admitted to robbing more than $800,000 across seven states. He laundered the proceeds through casinos.

Babudar initially was sent to a super-maximum security prison in Colorado but has been in the Tulsa County jail since January while awaiting court proceedings.

The Chiefs’ superfan was known for dressing in a gray wolf suit.