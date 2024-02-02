Chip Kelly keeps trying to get from UCLA back to the NFL

Chip Kelly apparently really wants out of UCLA — and he really wants back in the NFL

Last month, a specifics-free report indicated that Kelly “has been mentioned” as a potential offensive coordinator by multiple head-coaching candidates in the current hiring cycle. After that, his name didn’t come up.

Earlier this week, we wrote that Kelly might be hoping the Raiders would hire him. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders actually interviewed Kelly “at least twice.” Rapoport adds that Kelly “appeared open to a return to the NFL.”

Yes. He is. As evidenced by the fact that he interviewed at least twice with the Raiders.

And he’s still trying to bolt on the Bruins. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, new Commanders coach Dan Quinn “is believed to have interest” in Kelly, and “Washington will consider talking with him.”

The clumsy attempt at subtlety by Kelly’s camp is almost comical. It’s clear he wants back in. And it’s obvious he’s the one pursuing the opportunities, not vice-versa. Otherwise, reports like Fowler’s would be stronger than they are, as it relates to the desire by the teams in question to pursue and hire Kelly.

So, yes, Kelly wants back in. But the seats are filling up.