Will Chip Kelly get back to the NFL?

When news emerged earlier this month that multiple teams are considering the possibility of hiring UCLA coach Chip Kelly to become the team’s offensive coordinator, it could have been interpreted as part of an effort by Kelly to get someone to consider him even more seriously.

Nothing has materialized for Kelly, so far.

There’s one team he might specifically be targeting — the Raiders. That’s the word percolating out of Mobile, Alabama, where plenty of NFL folks are gathered for Senior Bowl practices.

With Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach, the Raiders will need a good offensive coach. It’s not known, however, whether Pierce would be interested in adding Kelly to his staff.

Kelly has done well at the college level, first at Oregon and more recently in UCLA. He lasted only three seasons with the Eagles, and then one with the 49ers.

As a college head coach, Kelly is 81-41. He was 28-35 in the NFL.

If there’s a concerted effort by Kelly to get back to the NFL as a coordinator, it apparently hasn’t taken root yet. We’ll see if he can get the Raiders to give him a look.