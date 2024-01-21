Report: Chip Kelly drawing interest from multiple teams looking for an OC

Could Chip Kelly be on his way back to the NFL?

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, multiple head-coaching candidates have mentioned Kelly as a possible offensive coordinator. Multiple teams have started looking further into Kelly and doing their due diligence on him as a candidate.

Kelly, 60, has been UCLA’s head coach since 2018, compiling a 35-34 record.

His successful 46-7 stint at Oregon led him to being one of the more coveted coaches on the market and he was hired as Eagles head coach in 2013. Philadelphia went 10-6 in each of Kelly’s first two seasons, winning the NFC East in his first year but missing the playoffs in the second.

Kelly was fired before the final week of the 2015 season, with the team at 6-9. He was then hired a few weeks later to be San Francisco’s head coach in 2016, but was fired after going just 2-14.

With several offensive coordinator vacancies around the league in addition to the eight head coaching jobs that have been available this cycle — with two already filled — there could be plenty of opportunity for Kelly to be an NFL offensive coordinator in 2024 if that’s what he would like to do.