Chip Kelly on getting fired: You have to win, I get it

The Raiders followed up their loss to the Browns on Sunday afternoon by firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly 11 games into his first season with the team.

Kelly’s work had been the subject of grumbling throughout the season and the Raiders rank near the bottom of the league in most offensive metrics, so it wasn’t a huge shock for those outside the organization to hear that the team decided to make a change. It doesn’t appear to have come as a great shock to Kelly either.

“I am grateful for the opportunity with the Raiders, bottom line in this league you have to win,” Kelly said to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. “I really loved those players, I’m a huge, huge Geno Smith fan, that was one of the best parts of this experience for me, working with Geno and those guys every day. But hey, we gotta win. I get it.”

Kelly is the second coordinator that the Raiders have dispatched during Pete Carroll’s first season as head coach. Given how bad the team’s on-field product has been, more change could be coming in Vegas before the year is out or right after the season comes to an end.