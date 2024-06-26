Chris Ballard: Anthony Richardson is full-go for training camp

The shoulder soreness that Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered from early this month is not a concern for the Colts heading into training camp.

That’s the word from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, who says Richardson will be ready to do everything the Colts ask of him in training camp.

“He’ll be full-go,” Ballard said on the GM Shuffle podcast, via NFL.com. “He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day.”

Richardson’s sore throwing shoulder was a concern because an injury to the shoulder cut his rookie season short and required surgery last year. Richardson said he has been dealing with soreness since he resumed throwing, but he also said it’s minor enough that he would throw through it if not for the team’s medical staff telling him to take it easy as his shoulder continues to heal. The Colts know that getting Richardson healthy and keeping him healthy is a top priority for the franchise, but they don’t appear to be overly concerned that his shoulder will be a problem.