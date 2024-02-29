Chris Ballard: Jim Irsay is “progressing well”

As the city the Colts call home once again hosts the Scouting Combine, the owner of the local NFL team continues to recover from a severe respiratory illness.

On Wednesday, G.M. Chris Ballard provided an update on the health of Jim Irsay.

“He is progressing well,” Ballard told reporters at the Combine, via Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV. “We are talking. . . . [Coach] Shane [Steichen] and I have talked to him multiple times and we keep him abreast of anything. Look, at the end of the day we’re not gonna do anything without his approval, and so we still keep him in the loop. I mean, you know him, now. He wants to know. He loves his team. And so, you know, he’s making his way. And he’s doing well. He’s doing better.”

Last month, the team disclosed Irsay’s condition. TMZ later reported that Irsay was found unresponsive on the floor of his bathroom on December 8. Earlier this month, Irsay posted that he’s “on the mend.”