Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay found unresponsive in bed by police in December

Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly found unresponsive in bed after police were dispatched to his house in December.

TMZ reports that Carmel Police Department records show that officers responded to a call early on December 8 and found Irsay struggling to breathe with a weak pulse. The records say Irsay had been found on the floor of his bathroom and moved to the bed, which is where officers tried to revive him with a sternum rub and a dose of Narcan. The drug, which is often used to combat opiate overdoses, had some effect and paramedics arrived on the scene to take over treatment.

The police records call the incident an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning” with the note that officers do not what medications or other substances Irsay may have ingested.

A recent statement from the team said that Irsay is being treated for a “severe respiratory illness” and it’s unclear if there’s any connection between that illness and the December incident.