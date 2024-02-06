Jim Irsay posts to social media that he’s “on the mend”

Jim Irsay has made a statement about his health.

“On the mend,” Irsay posted to social media. “Grateful for all the messages of love and support.”

The Colts announced in January that team owner Jim Irsay was undergoing treatment for “severe respiratory illness.” Later in January, a TMZ report noted that Irsay had been found unresponsive in bed in December and was treated with Narcan. The police report called the incident an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.”

The Colts issued a statement in response to that report, noting that Irsay was continuing to recover from his respiratory illness.

Irsay, 64, has been public about his battles with drug and alcohol addiction. He has owned the Colts since his father’s death in 1997.