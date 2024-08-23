 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Claybrooks’ eight-game suspension is deemed complete after he sat out last season

  
Published August 23, 2024 05:51 PM

The NFL has suspended free agent Chris Claybrooks for eight games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. However, his suspension time was deemed served while on the Commissioner Exempt List last season.

He went on the list Aug. 29, 2023, after two arrests on domestic violence charges.

He reached a settlement to close the case related to an April 2023 arrest before being arrested in July 2023 after a different incident.

The cornerback was a 2020 seventh-round pick of the Jaguars, who has totaled 81 tackles and a fumble recovery in 46 games.