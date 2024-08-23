Chris Claybrooks’ eight-game suspension is deemed complete after he sat out last season

The NFL has suspended free agent Chris Claybrooks for eight games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. However, his suspension time was deemed served while on the Commissioner Exempt List last season.

He went on the list Aug. 29, 2023, after two arrests on domestic violence charges.

He reached a settlement to close the case related to an April 2023 arrest before being arrested in July 2023 after a different incident.

The cornerback was a 2020 seventh-round pick of the Jaguars, who has totaled 81 tackles and a fumble recovery in 46 games.