2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
Luvu's hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
Luvu's hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving remain out of Bucs practice

  
Published November 5, 2025 04:50 PM

The Buccaneers are back from their bye week, but neither wide receiver Chris Godwin nor running back Bucky Irving are back on the field ahead of their Week 10 game against the Patriots.

Godwin has missed the last three games with a fibula injury and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. Irving joined him on the sidelines and he’s missed four straight games with foot and shoulder injuries.

Edge rushers Haason Reddick (ankle, knee) and Markees Watts (hand) were also out of practice. Tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) was limited as he works his way back from injured reserve.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee, rip), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee, oblique), cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb), and cornerback Jacob Parrish (oblique) were all full participants.