Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving remain out of Bucs practice

The Buccaneers are back from their bye week, but neither wide receiver Chris Godwin nor running back Bucky Irving are back on the field ahead of their Week 10 game against the Patriots.

Godwin has missed the last three games with a fibula injury and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. Irving joined him on the sidelines and he’s missed four straight games with foot and shoulder injuries.

Edge rushers Haason Reddick (ankle, knee) and Markees Watts (hand) were also out of practice. Tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) was limited as he works his way back from injured reserve.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee, rip), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee, oblique), cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb), and cornerback Jacob Parrish (oblique) were all full participants.

