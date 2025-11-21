Chris Godwin is questionable to return after limited work Friday

The Buccaneers ruled out left guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring), cornerback Jamel Dean (hip), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) and running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot).

Coach Todd Bowles said Irving is trending toward a Week 13 return.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) is questionable. He returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice but returned to limited work on Friday.

Godwin’s full participation on Thursday was the first time that’s happened since he injured his fibula in a game against the Seahawks on Oct. 5.

He has played only two games this season, catching six passes for 52 yards.

The Bucs have had rookie Emeka Egbuka as their No. 1 receiver, with Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson playing key roles, with Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan out.

Outside linebacker Markees Watts (hand) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) are also questionable.

The Bucs added Morrison to the practice report on Friday as a non-participant. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also popped up on the report, missing Friday’s session for personal reasons.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (illness) had a second consecutive full practice.

The Rams have only one player with an injury designation: Wide receiver Xavier Smith (concussion) is questionable after another limited practice on Friday.