Todd Bowles: RB Bucky Irving is “trending up” to play against the Cardinals

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving last played in Week 4 against the Eagles. He won’t be playing in Week 12 against the Rams.

Irving could be back in Week 13, against the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation on Friday with reporters.

“He’s not going through much off the field, but he got hurt,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He didn’t handle it well, because he’d been hurt for the first time. He had a full practice this week. Definitely be trending up for playing next week, so we’re just preparing him for the Arizona game, which is what we’re getting him ready for and that’s what he’ll be ready for.”

Although Bowles said Friday that Irving “had a full practice this week,” he was officially listed as limited on Thursday and Friday.

Irving’s status has been draped in mystery for weeks. He officially has shoulder and foot injuries. As Bucs Hall of Famer Ronde Barber said last month regarding the team’s injuries, The ones that worry you are Bucky and [receiver Chris] Godwin. I can’t get a solid answer what’s wrong with either of them.”

Irving has 237 rushing yards and 193 receiving yards in his four 2025 appearances, giving him an average of 107.5 yards from scrimmage per game. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns, with another 392 receiving yards.