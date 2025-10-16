Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving miss practice with injuries

The good news for the Buccaneers is that future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans returned to practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3. The bad news is that several other key players were unable to participate in the first practice in advance of Monday night’s showdown with the Lions.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), and running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) did not participate.

Also not practicing were linebacker Lavonte David (knee/rib), punter Riley Dixon (personal reasons), and running back Josh Williams (concussion).

Egbuka suffered his hamstring injury during Sunday’s win over the 49ers. It’s still unclear whether he’ll miss playing time.

Godwin returned from last year’s serious ankle injury in Week 4. He played two games before missing Sunday’s victory.

Irving was injured in Week 4. He missed the past two games.

As to Godwin and Irving, Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber recently said this, on The Ronde Barber Show, via JoeBucsFan.com: “The ones that worry you are Bucky and Godwin. I can’t get a solid answer what’s wrong with either of them.”

Neither has been placed on IR, which would shelve them for at least four weeks.

Although Godwin’s listed injury is “fibula” and not “ankle,” it’s the same leg. And while it’s reportedly in a different area than last year’s ankle fracture, it’s impossible to know without full access to his medical records whether it’s potentially related to the multiple procedures he had to repair the ankle.

If it is related, it underscores the leap of faith the Bucs took when signing Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract ($44 million guaranteed) without contract language that would protect the team against lingering issues with the serious injury suffered during a Week 7 2024 Monday night loss to the Ravens. The Bucs possibly gave the no-strings-attached package to Godwin because the Patriots were trying to sign him to a deal with a similar structure and better numbers.

Regardless, Godwin could miss yet another game. As could Irving. And Egbuka could be out on Monday night.

Bottom line: if Evans plays, he could be getting plenty of passes thrown his way.