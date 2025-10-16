Todd Bowles: Mike Evans was limited in practice return, “very encouraging” to see him out there

The Buccaneers got wide receiver Mike Evans back on the practice field for the first time since Week 3 on Thursday.

Evans has missed three games with a hamstring injury and head coach Todd Bowles was asked about how his return played out during a post-practice press conference.

“He was limited,” Bowles said. “He did some things very well, we just gotta monitor it throughout the week. Just to see him in the helmet right now, coming out there in the jersey and doing some of the things that he’s doing is very encouraging for us.”

The Buccaneers play the Lions on Monday night, so they’ll practice twice more before releasing injury designations on Saturday. That will provide the best idea about whether Evans will be back to bolster a receiving corps that’s likely to be without both Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka in Detroit.