Chris Godwin, Jaycee Horn are active for Bucs-Panthers

The Buccaneers officially have Chris Godwin active.

The receiver was questionable on the Friday practice report with a neck injury.

Godwin, 27, is the team’s second-leading receiver behind Mike Evans with 53 catches for 606 yards and one touchdown.

The Bucs’ inactives are linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (illness), running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, offensive tackle Brandon Walton, linebacker Devin White (foot) and quarterback John Wolford. Wolford will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Panthers will have cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), safety Jeremy Chinn (quad) and linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) as available options on defense today.

They do have tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Tommy Tremble (hip) inactive along with safety Vonn Bell (shoulder).

The team’s other inactives are receiver Terrace Marshall, outside linebacker DJ Johnson, backup tackle Ricky Lee and new cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was claimed off waivers last week.