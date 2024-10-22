Chris Godwin suffers serious leg injury late in Monday night game

As the Buccaneers were trying to erase a 10-point deficit arguably without enough time to possibly do it, their starting offense was on the field. And one of their starting receivers suffered a serious injury.

On a play that looked like a routine tackle in real time, Chris Godwin ended up on the ground after being tackled by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. When ESPN’s Joe Buck said the replay wouldn’t be shown, it became obvious that it was a serious injury.

Godwin was carted off with a vacuum splint on his lower left leg.

Earlier in the game, received Mike Evans aggravated a hamstring injury and was done for the night.

While the game wasn’t over when the injury happened, the outcome seemed to be determined. Coach Todd Bowles will be second-guessed for not waving the white flag and inserting the backups.

It’s a tough call. One big play would have trimmed the deficit to three points, with time for an onside kick and a field goal that could have forced overtime. Crazier things have happened. Still, the loss the Buccaneers have absorbed in the standings has been compounded by an injury that could end the season for one of their best players.