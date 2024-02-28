Chris Grier: No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle

Earlier this month, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill called it “ludicrous” to suggest that Miami should trade Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier appeared to agree with the sentiment when asked about the potential for that kind of deal at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Grier chuckled when the potential for a Waddle deal was brought up to him.

“No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle,” Grier said. “He’ll be around here for a long time.”

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Waddle is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He has registered at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. In 2023, he caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns in 14 games.