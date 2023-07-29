 Skip navigation
Chris Henry Jr. commits to Ohio State

  
Published July 28, 2023 08:36 PM

Chris Henry Jr., the son of former NFL receiver Chris Henry, had become a highly-coveted college prospect. On Friday, he unexpectedly picked a school.

Chris Jr. said he will be attending Ohio State. He made the announcement Friday, at the program’s Summerfest.

“I’m committing to Ohio State, most definitely,” Henry said, via ElevenWarriors.com. “It just felt like a great day. To be here, it just made it feel [right]. Brought my uncle to see, because he was the one telling me to slow down. I was ready. When I talked to Coach [Ryan] Day, it was like no point in waiting anymore. . . . It’s just hard to turn down. It’s perfect for me and it fits me.”

Henry will arrive in Columbus as part of the Class of 2026. Ohio State had made him an offer in June 2022, before he had even played a down of high-school football.

Former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones has adopted Chris Jr. and his brother. Jones had accompanied Chris Jr. on multiple college visits.

Chris Henry, who died in December 2009, played college football with Jones at West Virginia.