Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Jones: Chiefs’ defensive line is peaking at the right time

  
Published February 8, 2023 06:04 AM
nbc_pft_kcnohillimpact_230206
February 6, 2023 02:11 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on Brett Veach’s move to trade Tyreek Hill to explain why doing so took pressure off Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Chris Jones thinks he and the Chiefs’ other defensive linemen are playing their best football right now.

Jones said today that the unit has shown late in the regular season and in the playoffs that it is at the top of its game.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time, especially later on in the last three or four weeks,” Jones said. “I think if we continue the way we’re going right now, continue building chemistry, everyone is dialed in, everyone is ready, we’re excited for this game, we know what we’re here for and we’re going to keep at it.”

The Chiefs sacked Joe Burrow five times in the AFC Championship Game, and getting that kind of pressure on Jalen Hurts will be a key to the Super Bowl. Jones thinks he and his teammates are ready.