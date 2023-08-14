Chris Jones is the lone remaining second-contract holdout

With Cowboys guard Zack Martin agreeing to a new deal, there’s one remaining holdout among veteran players working on a second contract.

The last man taking a stand is Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones is in the last year of a contract that pays $20 million per year. The Chiefs want to give him a new contract. Jones reportedly wants $30 million per year. The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement.

Last week, Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach said the team has “no intention” to trade Jones. While on multiple occasions such a claim has been a precursor to a trade, the Chiefs have shown no real inclination to move Jones, and there has been no report regarding any trade talks.

As a veteran on his second contract, Jones is subject to daily fines of $50,000. By rule, they cannot be waived. More than three weeks into camp, the bill is over $1 million.

While the Chiefs can’t simply wipe out the fines, the final deal will surely take the fine amount into account.

The only other holdout is playing out in San Francisco, where defensive end Nick Bosa is boycotting the fifth year of his rookie deal. He’s incurring fines in the amount of $40,000 per day. By rule, he also is subject to a fine in the amount of a game check for missing Sunday’s preseason opener. Unlike Jones, the Bosa fines can be waived.