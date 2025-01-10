Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco return to Chiefs practice during bye

While the Chiefs won’t know for at least who they’re playing in the divisional round until Sunday afternoon, they were on the practice field on Friday to prepare for the postseason.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his news conference after the session that several players have returned to practice who were unavailable for Week 18, including defensive lineman Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and defensive back Chamarri Conner.

Jones (calf), Pacheco (rib), Conner (shoulder), and Taylor (knee) were all able to participate — though the Chiefs won’t release any participation information until next week.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle), who’s returning from injured reserve, also was able to practice, with Raid noting that the corner moved around well.

Watson’s return would be significant for Kansas City’s defense if it’s able to happen.

Additionally, the Chiefs have placed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. That opens a roster spot for Watson or receiver Mecole Hartman, who’s also returning from IR with a knee issue.

As the No. 1 seed, Kansas City will host the AFC’s lowest-remaining seed from the wild card matchups in the divisional round.