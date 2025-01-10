 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco return to Chiefs practice during bye

  
Published January 10, 2025 01:20 PM

While the Chiefs won’t know for at least who they’re playing in the divisional round until Sunday afternoon, they were on the practice field on Friday to prepare for the postseason.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his news conference after the session that several players have returned to practice who were unavailable for Week 18, including defensive lineman Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and defensive back Chamarri Conner.

Jones (calf), Pacheco (rib), Conner (shoulder), and Taylor (knee) were all able to participate — though the Chiefs won’t release any participation information until next week.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle), who’s returning from injured reserve, also was able to practice, with Raid noting that the corner moved around well.

Watson’s return would be significant for Kansas City’s defense if it’s able to happen.

Additionally, the Chiefs have placed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. That opens a roster spot for Watson or receiver Mecole Hartman, who’s also returning from IR with a knee issue.

As the No. 1 seed, Kansas City will host the AFC’s lowest-remaining seed from the wild card matchups in the divisional round.