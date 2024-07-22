 Skip navigation
Chris Jones wants a Super Bowl three-peat as the Chiefs’ legacy

  
Published July 22, 2024 03:48 AM

No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. This year’s Chiefs could be the first. And Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones says leaving that as their legacy is a major part of the Chiefs’ focus this season.

“I think chasing history is all part of it,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “When a lot of players retire, they always say that they want to leave the game better than they started. If we can get this three-peat and continue to adding legacy to the Kansas City Chiefs, I think that would be a huge accomplishment, not only for us but for the NFL.”

At the same time, Jones knows every team changes every year, and this year’s Chiefs can’t rest on last year’s laurels.

“I think the core values of the team,” Jones said. “Be humble, stay hungry and I think that’s the core value of every year. Coming in humble and hungry, you know, it’s a new year and new beginning. We have a new team. Last year’s team was successful in accomplishing the overall goal of winning a championship. This year it’s all about new challenges. We have a lot of new guys and a lot of new challenges ahead of us and we are excited for it.”

As training camps open, the Chiefs are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and do something no team has ever done. That’s the legacy Jones wants.