Chris Jones will watch tonight’s game from his stadium suite

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones won’t play Thursday night, but he will attend the game.

Jones, who is holding out for a contract extension, will watch the game from his suite at Arrowhead Stadium, according to multiple sources.

The Chiefs will miss Jones on the field.

He had 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits in earning All-Pro honors last season.

Jones is scheduled to make a $19.5 million base salary this season in the final year of his contract.

Jones threatened last week to stay away until Week 8. That’s the magic date he has to report to get credit for this season and qualify for free agency in 2024. But Nick Bosa’s contract extension with the 49ers on Thursday could help clarify negotiations between Jones and the Chiefs.