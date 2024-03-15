Chris Moore agrees to terms with the Cardinals

The Cardinals are signing receiver Chris Moore to a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Moore, 30, spent last season with the Titans. He played all 17 games, seeing action on 596 offensive snaps and 98 on special teams.

He totaled 22 catches for 424 yards.

Moore entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, and he spent five seasons with Baltimore and then two with Houston before joining the Titans.