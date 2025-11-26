Chris Olave left practice with a back injury, Alvin Kamara did not practice

The Saints opened Wednesday’s practice without their top running back and their top wide receiver left the session early.

Chris Olave was listed as a limited participant after exiting with a back injury. Head coach Kellen Moore said it was a new issue for Olave, so his participation will be something to watch as the team moves closer to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Running back Alvin Kamara left last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with a knee injury. He was also listed with an ankle injury on Wednesday’s report. Devin Neal replaced him against Atlanta, but was limited with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle) missed the Falcons game and was listed as limited on Wednesday.