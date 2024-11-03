 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Chris Olave released from hospital, will travel home with Saints

  
Published November 3, 2024 03:55 PM

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was discharged from the hospital after undergoing evaluation for concussion, the team announced. He will return to New Orleans with the Saints tonight.

Olave was injured on a high throw from Derek Carr. He was being covered by cornerback Mike Jackson when Panthers safety Xavier Woods came from the other side to deliver a finishing blow against a defenseless receiver.

Woods, one of the most penalized players in the league since 2018, received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. Neither officials nor the officiating office in New York ejected Woods, though he still could be suspended.

It was Woods’ ninth unnecessary roughness penalty of his career. He also had two horse collars and a facemask in his career, with 20 total penalties for 275 yards in his career before today.