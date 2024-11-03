Chris Olave released from hospital, will travel home with Saints

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was discharged from the hospital after undergoing evaluation for concussion, the team announced. He will return to New Orleans with the Saints tonight.

Olave was injured on a high throw from Derek Carr. He was being covered by cornerback Mike Jackson when Panthers safety Xavier Woods came from the other side to deliver a finishing blow against a defenseless receiver.

Woods, one of the most penalized players in the league since 2018, received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. Neither officials nor the officiating office in New York ejected Woods, though he still could be suspended.

It was Woods’ ninth unnecessary roughness penalty of his career. He also had two horse collars and a facemask in his career, with 20 total penalties for 275 yards in his career before today.