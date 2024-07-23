Christian Darrisaw agrees to four-year extension with Vikings

The Vikings have locked up another important piece of their offense for years to come.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings and left tackle Christian Darrisaw have agreed on a contract extension. The Vikings signed wide receiver Justin Jefferson to an extension during the offseason.

Darrisaw won’t be making quite as much as his teammate, but he still did pretty well for himself. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a four-year deal worth up to $113 million in new money and that it includes $77 million in guaranteed money. Darrisaw is in his fourth year and the Vikings already picked up his 2025 option for just over $16 million.

The Vikings took Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 draft and he has started 40 games over his first three seasons. Tuesday’s deal sets him up to add a lot of games to that total before he’s done in Minnesota.