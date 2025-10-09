 Skip navigation
Christian Gonzalez added to Thursday injury report with hamstring issue

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:39 PM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez played the last two games after missing the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

He wasn’t listed on New England’s Wednesday practice report, but that changed on Thursday.

Gonzalez was officially limited in the day’s session with a hamstring issue.

In his third season, Gonzalez initially injured his hamstring early in training camp. He’s recorded nine total tackles with one pass defensed through two games so far this season.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle), linebacker Marte Mapu (hamstring/neck), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (ankle), and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) were all limited for the second day in a row.

Running back Antonio Gibson (knee), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), and defensive end Keion White (elbow) all didn’t practice for the second day in a row.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related) and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (shoulder/thigh) were upgraded from limited to full.