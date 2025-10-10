Christian Gonzalez questionable for Patriots-Saints

The Patriots may or may not have their top cornerback when they face the Saints on Sunday.

Christian Gonzalez is officially questionable for the Week 6 contest with a hamstring injury.

Gonzalez was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in practice. He was limited again on Friday.

“We’ll continue to monitor him and see where that goes,” head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Friday press conference. “We’ll try to make a decision at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, 90 minutes before the game. That’s where we’re at, and we’ll have to have a plan if he doesn’t go, and we’ll have a plan if he does go. Just like everybody else.”

Gonzalez, the No. 17 overall pick of the 2023 draft, missed the season’s first three games with a hamstring issue that first popped up early in training camp. He’s recorded nine total tackles with one pass defensed so far this season.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), defensive end Keion White (elbow), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle), and running back Antonio Gibson (knee) are all out. Gibson will be placed on IR eventually after suffering a season-ending knee injury last Sunday, with Vrabel saying on Friday he’s still on the 53-man roster for procedural reasons.

Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck/hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woods (knee) are questionable. Woods was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant in practice.

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (knee), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (ankle), defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle), and guard Mike Onwenu (shoulder/thigh) are all off the report and are set to play.