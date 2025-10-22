 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey earns NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 22, 2025 12:09 PM

Running back Christian McCaffrey powered the 49ers to victory on Sunday night and now he’s been recognized for his performance.

McCaffrey has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

McCaffrey finished the game with 201 yards from scrimmage — 129 rushing, 72 receiving on seven catches — plus two rushing touchdowns in the 20-10 victory over Atlanta.

McCaffrey now has 47 games with at least 50 receiving yards, which is tied with Ronnie Harmon for the third-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a running back. Larry Centers (55 games) and Marshall Faulk (50) are the only players with more.

Perhaps ironically, this is only the third career offensive player of the week award for McCaffrey. He also earned the honor in Week 8 of 2022 and Week 4 of 2023. All of his player of the week awards have come with the 49ers.

McCaffrey has rushed for 465 yards with three touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 516 yards with three TDs this season.