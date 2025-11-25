 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey extends 49ers lead to 17-3

  
Published November 24, 2025 10:10 PM

Christian McCaffrey scored 50 touchdowns as a member of the Panthers and he scored his first touchdown against the team in the third quarter of Monday night’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

McCaffrey capped the first 49ers possession of the second half with a 12-yard touchdown run around the left end. Matt Gay’s extra point extended the 49ers’ lead to 17-3 with 4:42 left to play in the third quarter.

The 49ers running back has 16 carries for 69 yards and seven catches for 53 yards.

Carolina had the ball to start the second half and got a 17-yard run from Rico Dowdle on their first offensive play. A holding penalty stalled the drive, however, and the Panthers will need to find their offensive footing in a hurry if they’re going to have a chance at pulling out a win.