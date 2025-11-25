Christian McCaffrey extends 49ers lead to 17-3

Christian McCaffrey scored 50 touchdowns as a member of the Panthers and he scored his first touchdown against the team in the third quarter of Monday night’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

McCaffrey capped the first 49ers possession of the second half with a 12-yard touchdown run around the left end. Matt Gay’s extra point extended the 49ers’ lead to 17-3 with 4:42 left to play in the third quarter.

The 49ers running back has 16 carries for 69 yards and seven catches for 53 yards.

Carolina had the ball to start the second half and got a 17-yard run from Rico Dowdle on their first offensive play. A holding penalty stalled the drive, however, and the Panthers will need to find their offensive footing in a hurry if they’re going to have a chance at pulling out a win.