 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey potentially out for season with PCL injury

  
Published December 1, 2024 11:35 PM

Christian McCaffrey may be done for the rest of 2024.

Following Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Bills, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his postgame press conference that McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that could be season-ending.

McCaffrey went down in the second quarter, potentially suffering his knee injury during a 19-yard run that at first looked like he might be able to break it for a long touchdown. But a couple of plays later, McCaffrey took a pitch to the right, moved slowly for a few steps, and then slid to give himself up for a 5-yard loss.

McCaffrey was able to go off the field under his own power, immediately making his way to the sideline medical tent. He then walked up to the locker room, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

He was initially announced as questionable to return with a knee injury. But he was downgraded to out to start the second half.

Losing Christian isn’t fun,” Shanahan said.

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis and now may not be able to play over the season’s last five games.

“Yeah, it was frustrating. He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff,” Shanahan said. “He came out great, looking real good. It looked like he just got a shoe-string [tackle] there, he was about to break a house call. I’m guessing he got hurt on that play — I don’t know, I never got to talk to him. But hurt for him and tough for our team not having him.”

McCaffrey had taken seven carries for 53 yards before he left the contest.

Jordan Mason was the leading rusher without McCaffrey in the game. He finished with 78 yards on 13 carries.