Christian McCaffrey potentially out for season with PCL injury

Christian McCaffrey may be done for the rest of 2024.

Following Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Bills, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his postgame press conference that McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that could be season-ending.

McCaffrey went down in the second quarter, potentially suffering his knee injury during a 19-yard run that at first looked like he might be able to break it for a long touchdown. But a couple of plays later, McCaffrey took a pitch to the right, moved slowly for a few steps, and then slid to give himself up for a 5-yard loss.

McCaffrey was able to go off the field under his own power, immediately making his way to the sideline medical tent. He then walked up to the locker room, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

He was initially announced as questionable to return with a knee injury. But he was downgraded to out to start the second half.

“Losing Christian isn’t fun,” Shanahan said.

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis and now may not be able to play over the season’s last five games.

“Yeah, it was frustrating. He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff,” Shanahan said. “He came out great, looking real good. It looked like he just got a shoe-string [tackle] there, he was about to break a house call. I’m guessing he got hurt on that play — I don’t know, I never got to talk to him. But hurt for him and tough for our team not having him.”

McCaffrey had taken seven carries for 53 yards before he left the contest.

Jordan Mason was the leading rusher without McCaffrey in the game. He finished with 78 yards on 13 carries.