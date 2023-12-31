Christian McCaffrey questionable to return with calf injury

The 49ers are rolling in Washington, but running back Christian McCaffrey’s health is a concern.

McCaffrey left today’s game with a calf injury and is questionable to return.

The 49ers probably won’t need him for the rest of the day today: They’re up 27-10 in the fourth quarter against a Commanders team that doesn’t appear capable of rallying for a comeback.

McCaffrey has been running on the sideline and doesn’t appear to be seriously injured, but his status going forward will be worth keeping an eye on, as the 49ers want to be at full strength heading into the playoffs.