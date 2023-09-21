Christian McCaffrey seeking 12th consecutive game with a touchdown tonight

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 11 consecutive games. He’ll try to make it 12 in a row tonight against the Giants.

McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the last six games of the 2022 regular season, all three games of the postseason, and now the first two games of this season. A touchdown tonight would put McCaffrey in very elite company: Only four other times since 1990 has an NFL player scored a touchdown in a dozen games in a row.

Emmitt Smith set the gold standard on that front: Smith scored a touchdown in 13 consecutive games from November 7, 1994 through September 24, 1995. He then had one game without a touchdown, and then started a new streak of 14 consecutive games with a touchdown from October 8, 1995 through the Super Bowl at the end of that season.

Arian Foster had a streak of 13 straight games with a touchdown in 2011-12, and LaDainian Tomlinson had a streak of 12 straight games with a touchdown in 2004. That’s the company McCaffrey seeks to join tonight.