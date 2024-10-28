Christian McCaffrey to “hit it hard” this week with practice return set for next week

The 49ers got a win over the Cowboys on Sunday night and they hope to have running back Christian McCaffrey helping their bid for more victories after their bye week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan outlined the plan for McCaffrey during his Monday press conference. Shanahan said that McCaffrey will ramp up his workload while the team is off with an eye on making a formal return to practice ahead of their Week 10 game against the Buccaneers.

“He’s had no setbacks so it looks like we’re on track, but he’s going to hit it hard this week while we’re gone and simulate some practice stuff for himself,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “As long as it all goes good, hopefully we’ll get him back in practice next week.”

Running back Jordan Mason injured his shoulder on Sunday night and Shanahan said he’ll be evaluated again after the bye week. If all goes well for both players, the 49ers could have them both in the lineup when they take on Tampa.