Christian McCaffrey’s Super Bowl touchdown was his 39th in 33 games as a 49er

It happened on a trick play, but it was no surprise that Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.

No player in the NFL has reached the goal line even close to as often as Christian McCaffrey has since Week Seven of the 2022 season, when McCaffrey made his 49ers debut.

The touchdown catch in the Super Bowl was McCaffrey’s 39th touchdown in 33 games with the 49ers, counting the postseason. No other player in the NFL is close to McCaffrey; Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has 27 touchdowns since Week Seven of 2022, which is the second-most of any player in the league during that time.

With a total of 26 touchdowns in the 2023 regular season and postseason, McCaffrey had the most in any single season since LaDainian Tomlinson had 33 in 2006. McCaffrey is finding the end zone like no one else in the NFL today.