Christian Watson: Definitely dodged a bullet with how bad ankle injury could’ve been

When Packers receiver Christian Watson suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Week 4 loss to the Vikings, it did not look good.

But Watson is already back to practice, as he was on the field in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

“I was definitely fearing the worst,” Watson said Wednesday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It was an awkward position for me to be in. I felt my leg going the wrong way. I’ve seen stuff like that happen before, and it’s been pretty significant injuries. Obviously, the pain alongside it, it was definitely scary in the moment. I was just hoping and praying for the best, and obviously dodged a bullet.

“It’s still something. So working through that, but definitely dodged a bullet with how bad it could’ve been.”

Watson, who has caught five passes for 80 yards with a touchdown this season, called it “super frustrating” to miss the Week 5 victory over the Rams. But the receiver also noted his recovery has progressed quicker than initially thought and he would like to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.

“I try to look at the positives of everything,” Watson said. “I think maybe all the training I put into getting my body right for the season is the reason I came out of it with not as bad of an injury, not as significant of an injury. So that’s really just how I look at it, but if I’m able to go out and play this week and only miss one game, I feel like that’s a positive from the whole situation, for sure.”